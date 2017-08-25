LIVE High School Football Scores

Valley View @ Lakeland

Posted 11:51 pm, August 25, 2017, by

Rivals kick off the season with each looking for a quick start to 2017.   Lakeland is very young and inexperienced, so look for the Cougars to take advantage of that.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s