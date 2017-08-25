× Summer Snowmobiling to Benefit Area Trails

Snowmobiles and summer are two words that normally don’t go together. That’s the mix making up much of an event hitting Wayne County this weekend.

It all surrounds NEP Sno Trail’s “Snowmobile Grass/ATV Drags” just outside of Honesdale.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the event Friday on Newswatch 16 This Morning.

The money raised helps NEP Sno Trails, a nonprofit, continue to improve/upkeep more than 200 miles of snowmobile trails across northeastern Pennsylvania.

Check out this flier for more information on the event and how to get involved.

To learn more about NEP Sno Trails and the weekend activities, you can check out their Facebook event page or website.