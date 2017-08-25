New ‘Ignition Interlock’ Law For First Time DUI Offenders Goes Into Effect

Posted 1:32 pm, August 25, 2017, by , Updated at 01:30PM, August 25, 2017

Starting Friday, first time DUI offenders in Pennsylvania can have an ignition locking system installed on their vehicle.

The new ignition lock law targets drivers with a blood alcohol level of point one or higher.

A blood alcohol level of .08 is considered legally drunk in Pennsylvania.

The interlocking system requires a person to blow into a machine to test if there is alcohol on their breath before starting their vehicle.

Until now, the interlocking system was used for drivers with multiple DUI offenses.

