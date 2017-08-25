New ‘Ignition Interlock’ Law For First Time DUI Offenders Goes Into Effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Starting Friday, first time DUI offenders in Pennsylvania can have an ignition locking system installed on their vehicle.

The new ignition lock law targets drivers with a blood alcohol level of point one or higher.

A blood alcohol level of .08 is considered legally drunk in Pennsylvania.

The interlocking system requires a person to blow into a machine to test if there is alcohol on their breath before starting their vehicle.

Until now, the interlocking system was used for drivers with multiple DUI offenses.