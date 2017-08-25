Move-in Day at ESU

Posted 12:22 pm, August 25, 2017, by

EAST STROUDSBURG -- They are lugging suitcases and moving boxes in Monroe County as students get settled on campus at East Stroudsburg University.

It was a busy morning on the campus of East Stroudsburg University as freshmen and transfer students moved into the campus dorms.

About 1,200 new students will be moving into the dorms.

Newswatch 16 found plenty hauling luggage, boxes, refrigerators and more into the dorms and suites.

The move-in started at 9 a.m. and continues until around 5 p.m.

Campus officials and a lot of older students are on hand to help make the move in process smoother for those coming in and out.

Traffic around the campus is moving now but it is expected to get busier throughout the day.

