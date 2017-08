Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP -- Mold means a longer summer break for students in the Poconos.

Classes are being pushed back at Lehman Intermediate until next Tuesday, August 29th.

Students at East Stroudsburg Area Senior High School North won't go back to class until Thursday the 31st.

Crews found mold behind some lockers at both schools.

Officials say all the mold will be cleaned up but some lockers might not be in place for the first days of school here in Pike County.