Man Charged with Homicide in Deadly Shooting

Posted 7:08 pm, August 25, 2017, by , Updated at 07:02PM, August 25, 2017

EAST STROUDSBURG -- Police have charged 26-year-old Lashawn Sanders, of East Stroudsburg with homicide.

Police say Sanders shot Kenneth Williams Junior inside an apartment on Barnum Street yesterday afternoon.

Sanders claims the shooting was accidental, and he did not know the gun was loaded.

Sanders is locked up in Monroe County Jail tonight.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment

