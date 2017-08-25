Man Charged with Homicide in Deadly Shooting

EAST STROUDSBURG -- Police have charged 26-year-old Lashawn Sanders, of East Stroudsburg with homicide.
Police say Sanders shot Kenneth Williams Junior inside an apartment on Barnum Street yesterday afternoon.
Sanders claims the shooting was accidental, and he did not know the gun was loaded.
Sanders is locked up in Monroe County Jail tonight.
40.998848 -75.187958
