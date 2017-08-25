Inspiring Astronomy in the PhotoLink Library

The solar eclipse had many of us gazing skyward and many tried to capture the images with a camera. Mike Stevens takes a look back at this week's inspiring astronomical event as we open the PhotoLink Library.
