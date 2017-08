Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP-- An elderly man was killed in a crash this morning in Luzerne County.

It happened along route 487 in Fairmount Township.

State police say 82-year-old Arno Serafini, of Mildred, hit the back of a water tank truck, and then a guide rail.

Serafini died. The driver of the truck was not hurt in the crash.