Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A jury acquitted two brothers of attempted homicide charges in Wilkes-Barre.

It was a split verdict in the trial of Ibn McClain, 17, and his brother Dashawn McLendon, 22.

Prosecutors say the brothers shot and tried to kill Ian Nieves after he gave them a ride in December of 2015.

The brothers claim the shooting was self-defense after a drug deal gone bad.

Both were convicted on gun charges. McClain was also convicted of assault.

They're scheduled to be sentenced in October.