Allegiant Air to Leave Airport in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — A low-cost airline is leaving the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Airport officials announced Friday that Allegiant Air will stop service to and from the airport sometime in January.

A reason wasn’t given.

Allegiant has been flying out of the airport in Luzerne County for five years.