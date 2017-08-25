Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT -- Tonight marked the 8th annual "Welcome the World" Street Fair in Lycoming County.

It is Williamsport's way of welcoming all the fans who come to see the final games of the Little League World Series.

There were a lot of local vendors, music and food to enjoy.

Thousands of people showed up, including some of the Little League teams, along with a whole lot of fans.

"We've looked forward to coming all week long. It's great that the town opens up the streets to let everyone from all over come here to meet children who play softball and baseball. It's a good time," Starlett Bixby said.

Baseball star Reggie Jackson was even on hand signing autographs at the fair.