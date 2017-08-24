× Water Main Project Shuts Down Section of Road in Lehighton

LEHIGHTON — A section of Mahoning Street in Lehighton is closed for water main work.

Christine Busler lives along Mahoning Street in Lehighton. She was surprised to see road work start on her street this week.

“Very, very busy,” Busler said. “The whole road was blocked with construction.

The work is being done by the Lehighton Water Authority. It’s a part of a larger project. The water authority replaced a water main in that area earlier this summer. Now, they’re doing work to connect water service to each home, which means that a section of Mahoning Street from 3rd Street to 9th street will be closed down. Drivers have to take detours around the area.

“It has made it where the alleyway behind our house has become the temporary main road,” Busler said. “I`m not a big fan of that.”

With school starting soon, parents are concerned the road work will affect how they take their kids to school.

“It’s definitely going to affect the way I take (my son) back and forth to school and the roads are going to be more chaotic with people trying to get back and forth not only to school but to work as well,” Heidi Depuy of Lehighton said.

Other residents said they’re not too concerned about the work.

“I think there are enough other avenues of travel to bypass this intersection, it won`t really create any congestion of anything like that,” Barry Latshaw of Lehighton said.

The Lehighton Water Authority expects the water main project to be completed in about a month.