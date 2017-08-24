× Veterans Welcome Veterans from VA Nursing Home to Special Picnic

PLAINS TOWNSHIP — Veterans often say one of the most important things for them to do is to talk to other veterans.

In that spirit, members of the service organization Polish American Veterans hosted some of their fellow service members from the VA nursing home near Wilkes-Barre for a special picnic.

World War II Navy veteran Robert Megatulski said there are few things in life that leave him pretty much speechless.

“It’s touching,” Megatulski said with a tear in his eye.

Organizers cooked up some homemade dishes for the picnic and let veterans do what they said they need to do most, simply talk to one another.

“That is the only way by talking about our experiences. That is the only way you can tone them down and then it doesn’t seem as horrific as it was,” Korean War Army Veteran Fred Searlen said.

Members of Polish American Veterans also raised $3,000 to give to the VA nursing home for its activity center.

“It’s to show that the veterans, all the veterans, that we recognize their services to us and appreciate everything that they’ve done for us,” Veteran and committee member of Polish American Vets John Magda said.

“We all have stories but some of these guys are unbelievable,” Veteran and committee member of Polish American Vets Sam Austin said.

Members of the service organization handed out hats to further unite what they said are already an unspoken bond between all veterans.

“It’s a never ending welcome, no matter where we’re invited that people are so grateful,” Searlen said.

That said a lot coming from a man who had rocks thrown at him when he first returned home from war.

Searlen said now, people throw praise.