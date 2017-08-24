Super 16 Team #2: Dunmore Bucks

Dunmore lost their top three Running Backs from a team that went 13-1 a year ago. What does Dunmore have back is the entire line, a dominant defense, QB Gavin Darcy, and back from injury WR Noah O'Malley. 13 wins to start the season isn't out of the question, once the Bucks find a Running Back or two.
