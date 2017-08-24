× Shooting at East Stroudsburg Apartments

EAST STROUDSBURG — One person was taken to the hospital after gunfire at an apartment in the Poconos.

It happened at an apartment in East Stroudsburg just a block away from Stroud Area Regional Police Department.

Police vehicles lined Barnum Street in East Stroudsburg.

Authorities aren’t saying much but detectives told Newswatch 16 a shooting occurred Thursday afternoon and one person was taken to the hospital.

Stroud Area Regional Police, state police, and an ambulance were all called to this area of East Stroudsburg just after 3 p.m.

Detectives would not give the condition of the victim and did not say if anyone was taken into custody.

Developing story, check back for updates.