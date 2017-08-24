Shooting at East Stroudsburg Apartments

Posted 4:54 pm, August 24, 2017, by , Updated at 04:55PM, August 24, 2017

Police vehicles line Barnum Street in East Stroudsburg.

EAST STROUDSBURG — One person was taken to the hospital after gunfire at an apartment in the Poconos.

It happened at an apartment in East Stroudsburg just a block away from Stroud Area Regional Police Department.

Police vehicles lined Barnum Street in East Stroudsburg.

Authorities aren’t saying much but detectives told Newswatch 16 a shooting occurred Thursday afternoon and one person was taken to the hospital.

Stroud Area Regional Police, state police, and an ambulance were all called to this area of East Stroudsburg just after 3 p.m.

Detectives would not give the condition of the victim and did not say if anyone was taken into custody.

Developing story, check back for updates.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment