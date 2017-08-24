× School Bus Crash Slows Interstate 81 Traffic

LUZERNE COUNTY — A crash involving a school bus is slowing traffic on a section of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

The wreck happened around 10 a.m. Thursday on I-81 south near the Nuangola exit (159). A school bus crashed into a guard rail.

Kids from the Wilkes-Barre Academy Daycare were on the bus.

There is no word on injuries or what led to the wreck.

Traffic is down to one lane and is backed up for several miles.

Get real-time traffic information at WNEP Traffic Tracker.