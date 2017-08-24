× Little League Volunteers Help Serve Fans

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — It wouldn’t be a baseball game without a bag of popcorn or a hot dog or a cheeseburger.

We went behind the grille to find out who cooks up all the food for the fans.

It takes just a few minutes to pack Lamade Stadium but before these baseball fans fill the bleachers, a lot of them will fill up on food and there’s no shortage of that here at Little League.

“The place we came to right now came highly recommended but we are good eaters, we will sample everything,” said Tim Thomas.

“It’s a hot day, so people like to come and get some burgers,” said Tanner Esposito.

Esposito cooked up dozens of burgers at one of the food stands behind Lamade.

“Oh, yeah, it’s fun atmosphere here. I get to cook some burgers and watch a baseball game here,” he said.

A baseball player for Williamsport High School, Esposito won’t be taking home a paycheck for his time behind the grille.

“We’re volunteering to raise money for our baseball program,” Esposito explained.

This stand isn’t the only one raising money for a local cause.

A portion of the proceeds at several of the stands in the Little League complex goes back into the community.

Becky Macko and her sorority sisters from Lock Haven are volunteering at the pulled pork stand. The girls plan to give a portion of the money they make to their philanthropy — a woman’s shelter in Clinton County.

“This is our biggest fundraiser that we do,” said Macko. “We’re set for the whole year with it.”

“It’s going to a local cause, you know, a church group or a Legion group or something like that is where I want to eat,” said Thomas.

Some of the volunteers tell me they will be here through the weekend until Sunday during the Little League World Series.