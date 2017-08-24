Jackman Memorial Golf

Posted 6:53 pm, August 24, 2017, by

Troy Kelleher the Abington Heights Junior shot a two under par 70, to win the Jackman Memorial Golf Tournament.  Nate Trout and Alex Pillar of Wallenpaupack finished tied for second after shooting 75's.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

