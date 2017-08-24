× Hazleton Lawyer Donates Land to City for Park

HAZLETON — An attorney in Hazleton is donating land for a park to the city.

The park will be on the corner of 14th and Church Streets. An ATM used to be there.

The attorney, Pasco Schiavo, wants the park to be named in honor of his grandfather.

“He really devoted his time and his life to helping people, particularly the disadvantaged people in Hazleton area who recently immigrated here and the people who didn`t have much,” Schiavo said.

Schiavo’s grandfather, who he is named after, died in 1939. He, too, was a lawyer.

“I have to recognize what he did and I would like the people of Hazleton to know what he did because I think a lot of the good that he did has come down to us today,” Schiavo said.

The city plans to install benches or picnic tables. Even though Schiavo’s grandfather was not a veteran, the mayor of Hazleton said the veteran community plans to get involved in the park. Community members support the idea.

“I think it would be beautiful because anything to improve Hazleton and make it a better place, especially for veterans would be great,” Hazleton resident Nora Keiser said

They are also thankful to Schiavo for donating the land, adding a peaceful place for people in Hazleton.

“That`s great that he did something like that,” Michael Reich of Drums said. “I know he is a charitable person and has done stuff like this for the community before, so I would have to salute him for doing something like this.”

Plans for the park are still in the early stages. The land is still in the process of being transferred to the city.