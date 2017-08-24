Food Truck Frenzy in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG -- You don't typically see food trucks zipping around the Poconos but there were plenty spotted Thursday in East Stroudsburg.

Parked curbside, these food trucks served up some good eats to teachers in East Stroudsburg.

With just a few days before another school year begins, East Stroudsburg Area School District officials called several trucks in the area to come here to J.T. Lambert Intermediate School.

"Well, it's awesome. This is great," said teacher Chris Rogerson. "We have never had anything like this before and normally I bring my lunch, but I said I'm going for it. I am going to patronize this, it's great."

District officials tell Newswatch 16, the mini food truck festival was a way to give back to faculty and staff.

With many teachers from East Stroudsburg High School North and Lehman Intermediate displaced due to a mold issue at the building in Pike County, this was a way to get everyone together in Monroe County.

"It is a nice day, beginning of the school year. Some of us were inconvenienced not being in our classroom but I think over the past three days, we made a positive out of something negative," said Lehman Intermediate teacher Duke Lazowski.

There aren't many food trucks in the Poconos. In fact, a lot of these are from out of the area. People waiting in line were surprised to see how many options are out there.

Southwest Savory Grill owners took the 50-mile ride from Scranton.

"We don't mind coming down this way. it's a beautiful day and it's nice to get down to Stroudsburg," said Don Jones, Southwest Savory Grill.

And for dessert, The Sweet Lush Cupcakery rolled in from Dunmore in Lackawanna County.

"We put it on wheels so we can go wherever. It's fun to get into different areas," said Mike Sabia, The Sweet Lush Cupcakery.

The trucks also stopped at East Stroudsburg High School South. Officials plan to continue this food truck tradition next year.