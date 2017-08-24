× Eliminated Little League Teams Still Playing

MONTOURSVILLE — We are just a few days away from the final Little League World Series game in South Williamsport, but teams that have already been eliminated from the series are still playing ball.

These exhibition games are played off campus at Little League fields around the Williamsport area. It’s great because the teams get another chance to play ball but it’s also another chance for fans to see the players up close.

Marco Polizzi, 12, has played on this Little League field in Montoursville dozens of times, but Polizzi isn’t playing on this day. Instead, the Caribbean and Southwest teams in the Little League World Series made a stop in Montoursville to play an exhibition game in front of hundreds of fans.

“I haven’t ever seen anybody other than a Montoursville team play on this field,” Marco said.

“We’ve been out to the games all week up at Little League and this is obviously in our backyard so it’s pretty cool,” said Ron Bainbridge.

The Little League teams have been playing in front of thousands all week at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport.

Now that they have been eliminated from the finals, this is a chance for them to just have fun and play ball.

It’s also a chance for the fans to see the players up close.

“It’s just amazing because obviously at the Little League complex there are so many people there. Here you can walk up to the kids you can say hi to them. They are right next to you. All the kids seem to like the hometown thing it’s just a really great experience for the kids and the Montoursville,” Bainbridge said.

Another exhibition game is set for Friday at the original Little League field in Williamsport at 10 a.m.