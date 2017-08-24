× Cruising For Kids: Helping Big Brothers Big Sisters of Schuylkill County

A car dealership in Schuylkill County wants to make sure a group aimed at helping kids doesn’t take a back seat.

R & R Auto Group in Schuylkill Haven is gearing up to host a fifties themed car show this weekend. It’s being held to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Schuylkill County (learn more about the cause below). Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event Thursday. Whether you have a sweet ride you’d like to showcase at the show or just support the cause, it all gets underway this Saturday. This is the third year the car dealership has hosted this benefit.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Fifties Themed Car Show

WHERE: R & R Auto Group

ADDRESS: 388 Pennsylvania Route 61 South Schuylkill Haven

WHEN: Saturday, August 26.

WHY: Helps Big Brothers Big Sisters of Schuylkill County

TIME: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

COST: $15.00 to register your ride including the day of the event.

QUESTIONS: Call 570-385-2881

As for the cause the event helps, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Schuylkill County is a non-profit organization. According to the group’s website, the organization aims to “assist in the personal development of at-risk youth (clients) through the enhancement of skills, interests, and mutual trust through “one-to-one” supervised mentoring relationships with carefully screened and trained adult volunteers. The primary goal of BBBS is to produce positive inner and outer changes in the youth, including a strengthened sense of self-worth, development of character, and improved relationships and performances at home, school and in the community. ”