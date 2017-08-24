× Crash Closes Part of Interstate 81 North Near Wilkes-Barre

UPDATE: As of 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, one lane of I-81 north reopened near Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — A crash has the north lanes of Interstate 81 shut down in Luzerne County.

State police say one big rig rear-ended another one near the Highland Park Boulevard exit near Wilkes-Barre around 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Crews had to pull out a driver who was trapped in one of the trucks.

Troopers haven’t said when that part of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County could reopen.

