Crash Closes Part of Interstate 81 North Near Wilkes-Barre

Posted 5:32 am, August 24, 2017, by , Updated at 05:30AM, August 24, 2017

UPDATE: As of 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, one lane of I-81 north reopened near Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — A crash has the north lanes of Interstate 81 shut down in Luzerne County.

State police say one big rig rear-ended another one near the Highland Park Boulevard exit near Wilkes-Barre around 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Crews had to pull out a driver who was trapped in one of the trucks.

Troopers haven’t said when that part of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County could reopen.

For the latest traffic conditions, head here.

