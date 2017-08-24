Boy Scout Master Charged with Sex Crimes in Monroe County

Posted 12:39 pm, August 24, 2017

POLK TOWNSHIP — A Boy Scout leader is charged with sexually abusing three boy scouts at a camp in Monroe County.

According to the Lehigh County district attorney, Stephen Piller, 50, of Catasauqua, is accused of molesting the boys for several years at his home in Lehigh County and at Camp Trexler near Effort.

Investigators say the boys were between the ages of 12 and 14 when the abuse started in Monroe and Lehigh Counties.

