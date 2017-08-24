× $2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Columbia County

CATAWISSA — A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Columbia County.

The ticket purchased at “Fresh and Quick” in Catawissa matched all five white balls from Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winner chose the “power play” option which doubled the win from $1 million to $2 million.

A jackpot-winning ticket sold in Chicopee, Massachusetts matched the five white balls drawn – 6, 7, 16, 23, 26 and the red Powerball 4 — to win more than $700 million.

In Pennsylvania, there were more than 485,000 winners of nearly $13 million in the August 23 Powerball drawing – including the one $2 million winner and four winners of $1 million.

Four $1 million winning tickets matched five of the five white balls drawn, and were sold by the following retailers:

Marathon, 100 E. 7th Ave., Tarentum, Allegheny County;

7-Eleven, 1483 W. Street Road, Warminster, Bucks County;

Darrenkamp’s Market, 945 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Lancaster County; and

Weis Markets, 365 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown, Lehigh County.

Four $200,000 tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn, the Powerball, and purchased the Power Play® option which boosted their prize to $200,000 instead of $50,000 because Wednesday’s multiplier was four. Those tickets were sold by the following retailers:

Get Go, 2401 Ferguson Road, Allison Park, Allegheny County;

Martin General Stores, 3218 E. Pleasant Valley Blvd., Altoona, Blair County;

Giant Food Store, 50 Briar Creek Plaza, Berwick, Columbia County; and

Weis Markets, 339 W. Walnut St., Shamokin, Northumberland County.

