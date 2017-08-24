$2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Columbia County

Posted 11:46 am, August 24, 2017, by

CATAWISSA — A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Columbia County.

The ticket purchased at “Fresh and Quick” in Catawissa matched all five white balls from Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winner chose the “power play” option which doubled the win from $1 million to $2 million.

A jackpot-winning ticket sold in Chicopee, Massachusetts matched the five white balls drawn – 6, 7, 16, 23, 26 and the red Powerball 4 — to win more than $700 million.

In Pennsylvania, there were more than 485,000 winners of nearly $13 million in the August 23 Powerball drawing – including the one $2 million winner and four winners of $1 million.

Four $1 million winning tickets matched five of the five white balls drawn, and were sold by the following retailers:

  • Marathon, 100 E. 7th Ave., Tarentum, Allegheny County;
  • 7-Eleven, 1483 W. Street Road, Warminster, Bucks County;
  • Darrenkamp’s Market, 945 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Lancaster County; and
  • Weis Markets, 365 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown, Lehigh County.

Four $200,000 tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn, the Powerball, and purchased the Power Play® option which boosted their prize to $200,000 instead of $50,000 because Wednesday’s multiplier was four. Those tickets were sold by the following retailers:

  • Get Go, 2401 Ferguson Road, Allison Park, Allegheny County;
  • Martin General Stores, 3218 E. Pleasant Valley Blvd., Altoona, Blair County;
  • Giant Food Store, 50 Briar Creek Plaza, Berwick, Columbia County; and
  • Weis Markets, 339 W. Walnut St., Shamokin, Northumberland County.

Watch the live Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s