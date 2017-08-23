Jersey Shore came on strong last season with a Junior oriented squad. The Bulldogs jelled behind Quarterback Elijah Shemory and the District IV 'AAAA' Championship. All but one starter is back, so the Bulldogs will be barking all season, with Selinsgrove being their likely talent, once again, in the District Title game.
Super 16 Team #4: Jersey Shore Bulldogs
