Super 16 Team #4: Jersey Shore Bulldogs

Posted 6:36 pm, August 23, 2017, by

Jersey Shore came on strong last season with  a Junior oriented squad.  The Bulldogs jelled behind Quarterback Elijah Shemory and the District IV 'AAAA' Championship.  All but one starter is back, so the Bulldogs will be barking all season, with Selinsgrove being their likely talent, once again, in the District Title game.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s