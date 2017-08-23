Super 16 Team #3: Selinsgrove Seals

Posted 11:01 pm, August 23, 2017, by

Quarterback Logan Leiby returns with his 3,000 yards passing and 24 touchdowns. Wide Receiver weapons include Kody Showers and Jarrett Inch. Keith Dresse anchors that offensive line. Keith goes 6'3" and 280lbs. Derek Hicks and his squad went (8-4) in 2016 and lost 31-15 to Jersey Shore in the playoffs. Other losses for the Seals included Southern Columbia, Shikellamy and Montoursville. 8 players return on offense and  8 on defense for Selinsgrove.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

