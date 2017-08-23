× Senior Citizens Get Bingo Back in Carbon County

PALMERTON — It’s time to dust off the playing cards and chips because Bingo Night is back at the Palmer House in Palmerton.

A group of senior citizens will be playing the game for the first time since their bi-weekly games were shut down by the Pennsylvania Gaming Commission earlier this year.

“It’s wonderful! I wish it would have happened sooner but everyone is happy and ready to go,” said Karen Kuntzman, Palmerton.

According to state law, the group had to become an official corporation and file for special permits because they play for money.

More than a dozen residents rallied together to get this license. It cost the crew $700.

Senior citizens at the Palmer House tell Newswatch 16, they had to come up with the money for the bingo license on their own. They were able to do it with help from the community and local businesses.

“We are finally going to get together like we should have been all along but legal red tape. All in all, I think we are going to have some fun tonight and I am the bingo caller now,” said Dave Godin.

And if you ask Dave Godin if he’s ready to call those numbers, his answer might not surprise you.

“Well, I have a big mouth so it’s not going to be too bad. I have been ready,” said Godin.

Other bingo players tell Newswatch 16, the game is a way for them to get out their apartments and socialize.

“I think it’s important in life, especially when you get older, to be able to look forward to something. If it’s only a game of bingo, it’s still something to look forward to,” said Barbara Rehrig, Palmerton.

Bingo will be played twice a month. Some of the winnings will go towards annual holiday parties at the Palmer House.