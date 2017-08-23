× Road Project Nearing Completion in Hazleton

HAZLETON — Church Street in Hazleton is undergoing a makeover.

A large section of the road is being repaved, from 1st Street all the way down to 23rd Street.

“I’m glad they’re fixing the holes because it’s been pretty bad the last couple years,” Jesse Keeler of Mahanoy City said.

Many drivers Newswatch 16 spoke with about the roadwork are not very happy about it.

“It’s not just on one artery,” Richard Eirnest of Sugarloaf said. “It’s on many arteries at the same time and that`s frustrating.”

“It just makes crazy for traffic,” Lena Simms of Hazleton said. “Especially at the corners and the one-way streets. You’re just crazy all over trying to get through.

PennDOT said the project began about a year and a half ago with utility work. Crews used that time to fix any utilities that needed it.

The resurfacing portion of the project began last Friday. Drivers are frustrated about the roadwork.

“They’re not too much into telling you where to go,” Simms said. “You can sit there for a little bit and it’s like you`re beeping come on which way do you want us to go. It’s aggravating.”

There are some drivers who say that the construction isn’t that bad, like Jesse Keeler. He drives along Church Street often and said the fixed roads are worth it to keep his car from being damaged by all the bumps.

“I rather stay in the line instead of losing the tires, smashing the wheel, normal everyday stuff,” Keeler said.

The resurfacing project is expected to be finished at the beginning of next month. It costs about $4.9 million.