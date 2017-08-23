× Renovations To Begin For Drug And Alcohol Treatment Center In Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — The former Pepsi company building on Hill Street will be transformed into a rehab center for addicts in Wilkes-Barre.

Just days after the sale went through, repairs are already being made to doors and the rest of the building.

With the growing opioid problem in Wilkes-Barre, the Casey family wanted to help people get back on their feet.

“Giving these people who really through no fault of their own have fallen into this disease this illness and give them this second third or fourth chance of finding themselves,” said James Casey.

James Casey and his sons have made it their mission to help those in need.

At the center on Hill Street, the family plan to add 50 beds so addicts won’t have to stay on the street when they are being treated.

“Our population is homeless, is indigent. We need all the help that is available so that we can get our lives together,” said Casey.

Once renovated, the Casey family is hoping that five stories will be enough to help those suffering from addiction.

“I would like to initiate a drug and alcohol detoxification which means if you have drugs and alcohol in your system and you are ODing and you need help, you can get help,” said Casey.

Larry Gwynn has lived near the former soda building for decades

He has seen people nearly die from addiction and hopes this treatment center can stop this trend.

“It’s actually good to have one around here because this is a low-income area and most people… I was in trouble once but it would be nice to have one closer to your home,” said Gwynn.