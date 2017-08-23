Powerball Frenzy in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP -- Hoping to strike it rich, people all across our area getting their Powerball tickets to try and win the $700 million jackpot.

Powerball excitement is building with the second-largest jackpot ever possibly up for grabs on Wednesday night.

The line at the lottery counter was about a dozen people deep at Kinsley's ShopRite, each person hoping to hit the big jackpot.

Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $700 million.

Managers at the grocery store near Brodheadsville tell Newswatch 16 hundreds of people have already stopped in this morning to buy tickets.

Newswatch 16 spoke to a few people hoping to score a winning one.

"I can take a small portion of that and do something nice with it. I'd share it with anybody, but as far as that goes, you have to buy a ticket to be in it so it doesn't hurt to be in it," said Dot Roncace of Albrightsville.

It's the second largest Powerball jackpot on record. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, by noon, tickets were selling around the state at a rate of about 8,300 a minute.

"I think it's good. It would give an opportunity for everyone to be in it," said Luis Mujica.

While most people opt for a quick pick, some do pick their own numbers. People at Kinsley's ShopRite got a little creative

"What I did was, I went to the Chinese store and I got the fortune cookies and I cracked them open and I decided to put my own because I don't trust the automated machine. I never had any luck so I said I got to try this. It's different, something different," said Mujica.

Of course, we had to ask these lottery hopefuls what they would do with that kind of cash.

"What I would do, I would buy my island which is called Ithaca and I would forbid anyone from coming on there except me," said Anastasios Kalomiris.

"I would probably go around the world for two years. I'd hire people, a whole entourage of people, to escort us around the world and just see everything that is going on and everything I wanted to see and have never been able to," said Mujica.

