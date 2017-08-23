Powerball Frenzy in the Poconos

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP -- Hoping to strike it rich, people all across our area getting their Powerball tickets to try and win the $700 million jackpot.
Powerball excitement is building with the second-largest jackpot ever possibly up for grabs on Wednesday night.
The line at the lottery counter was about a dozen people deep at Kinsley's ShopRite, each person hoping to hit the big jackpot.
Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $700 million.
Managers at the grocery store near Brodheadsville tell Newswatch 16 hundreds of people have already stopped in this morning to buy tickets.
Newswatch 16 spoke to a few people hoping to score a winning one.
"I can take a small portion of that and do something nice with it. I'd share it with anybody, but as far as that goes, you have to buy a ticket to be in it so it doesn't hurt to be in it," said Dot Roncace of Albrightsville.
It's the second largest Powerball jackpot on record. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, by noon, tickets were selling around the state at a rate of about 8,300 a minute.
"I think it's good. It would give an opportunity for everyone to be in it," said Luis Mujica.
While most people opt for a quick pick, some do pick their own numbers. People at Kinsley's ShopRite got a little creative
"What I did was, I went to the Chinese store and I got the fortune cookies and I cracked them open and I decided to put my own because I don't trust the automated machine. I never had any luck so I said I got to try this. It's different, something different," said Mujica.
Of course, we had to ask these lottery hopefuls what they would do with that kind of cash.
"What I would do, I would buy my island which is called Ithaca and I would forbid anyone from coming on there except me," said Anastasios Kalomiris.
"I would probably go around the world for two years. I'd hire people, a whole entourage of people, to escort us around the world and just see everything that is going on and everything I wanted to see and have never been able to," said Mujica.
You can see the Powerball drawing on WNEP-TV just before Newswatch 16 at 11.
11 comments
TRKRGR
I’m noticing most news stations, including this one, are taking away the comment section on ANYthing that could possibly be debatable? Our freedom of speech is getting chipped away bit by bit
🤔
Nothing but a waste of hard earned money. I honestly believe they get the jackpot up just to take on more money and nothing else. Scam…scam…scam…
The gambler
Scam just think about it most people do quick pick and the computer already knows whats out there including what you pick on your own the dealer already knows your hand just sayin!
Lloyd "2nd grade grammar" Schmucatelli
How? About, some. Punctuation? Maybe?
common sense stuff
Rigged. Shirley Jackson is the predetermined winner.
Sasquatch
The Poconos isn’t the only place on earth ya know…………
You wear your x, and I'll wear mine!
I gamble everyday when I drive through Wilkesbarre with my confederate license plate proudly displayed on the front of my car.
common sense stuff
how so? The majority of Americans could care less, get out and talk to your neighbors instead of believing the tv and internet hype
Lloyd Schmucatelli
Idiots.
Lloyd Schmucatelli
Give me $10 and I’ll give you $5 back.
Gus
The lottery is nothing more than a tax on the poor. Think about it.