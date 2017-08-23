Powerball Frenzy in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP -- Hoping to strike it rich, people all across our area getting their Powerball tickets to try and win the $700 million jackpot.

Powerball excitement is building with the second-largest jackpot ever possibly up for grabs on Wednesday night.

The line at the lottery counter was about a dozen people deep at Kinsley's ShopRite, each person hoping to hit the big jackpot.

Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $700 million.

Managers at the grocery store near Brodheadsville tell Newswatch 16 hundreds of people have already stopped in this morning to buy tickets.

Newswatch 16 spoke to a few people hoping to score a winning one.

"I can take a small portion of that and do something nice with it. I'd share it with anybody, but as far as that goes, you have to buy a ticket to be in it so it doesn't hurt to be in it," said Dot Roncace of Albrightsville.

