Police Searching for Missing Elderly Man

Police are looking for a missing man from New Jersey who may be in our area.

Police in Woodbridge, New Jersey are searching for Augustine Bove, 82, who went missing from the Woodbridge area.

Officers said Bove was last seen in Reading, Pennsylvania around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Bove is described as a white man, 5’06”, weighing 190 lbs. He is balding with gray hair on the sides. He has brown eyes and has scars on both his legs. He was wearing a red t-shirt, khaki shorts, and sandals. Bove is driving a blue 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan, with New Jersey registration U42GDZ.

Police believe Bove may be confused and may be at risk of harm or injury.

If you see him, call 911 or Woodbridge police at 732-634-7700.