Police: Man Tries to Steal ATM from Business

EXETER -- A man in Luzerne County is charged with trying to steal an ATM from a business.
Police in Luzerne County say David Kusma, 48, bashed through a glass door and tried to steal from an ATM inside a business.
It happened at Wyoming Valley Beverage in Exeter earlier this month.
Kusma is being charged with, burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest.
41.338249 -75.804616
