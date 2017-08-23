Police: Man Tries to Steal ATM from Business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EXETER -- A man in Luzerne County is charged with trying to steal an ATM from a business.

Police in Luzerne County say David Kusma, 48, bashed through a glass door and tried to steal from an ATM inside a business.

It happened at Wyoming Valley Beverage in Exeter earlier this month.

Kusma is being charged with, burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest.