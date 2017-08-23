× Plenty of Parking at Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Some people who live within walking distance of the Little League complex in South Williamsport stay busy during the games by turning their yards into parking lots.

People tell Newswatch 16 they meet people from all over the world and earn a bit of money at the same time.

“We meet so many people from everywhere, from different states, different whatever, and it’s just really a neat thing,” said South Williamsport resident Janet Wood

Most people charge $5 to park. Some folks have chairs you can rent with the back legs cut off, perfect for the hill at Lamade Stadium.

“It’s fantastic. We make so many friends here year after year that will pull back in here and say we’ve been parking here for 10 years, we love it, friends that we go out to dinner with now,” said Pam Bartholomew.

Bartholomew’s husband has changed tires for people and jump-started a car. The couple even returned a missing child to his family.

“(It’s been) 12 years,” said Bartholomew. “All during Little League.”

It’s not just South Williamsport residents parking cars. A local business is doing it for charity.

Beiter’s Home Center is across the street from the Little League Complex. For the last 14 years, the store loaned its parking lot to a charity. This year, it’s “Family Promise” of Williamsport. The parking lot has around 200 spaces and the lot is usually full.

“We work with homeless families,” said Melissa Magargle. “We’re in and out, in and out. It’s been an amazing week.”