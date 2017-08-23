Pittston Area football

Posted 6:07 pm, August 23, 2017, by

After a winless 2015 season, Pittston Area showed modest improvement by going 2-8 last season.  The Patriots have an experienced Senior class who believe anything less than a five hundred record will be disapointing this season.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

