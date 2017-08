× Newswatch 16 This Morning Visits The Harford Fair

A Northern Tier tradition continues in Susquehanna County this week. The 160th annual Harford Fair is now underway through Saturday. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the fair grounds Wednesday to highlight some of the new activities.

Newswatch 16 also did a taste test earlier this week at the fair surrounding “sno-cone pickles.” You can check out that story here!