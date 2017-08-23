New Kayak Launch in Carbon County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP -- There's a new launch for kayakers in Carbon County.

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation held a dedication ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the new launch at Beltzville State Park.

It's compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Newswatch 16 spoke with one kayaker who says the launch will make it much easier for people in wheelchairs to get in and out of their kayaks.

"The best thing you can see is when you have 10 or 15 wheelchairs stacked around the edge and everybody's out paddling. You can't tell who the person is that uses a wheelchair," said Bob Amelio of Kutztown.

The Commonwealth Financing Authority paid for the ADA-compliant kayaker launch.