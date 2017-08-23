Local Musician Injured in Crash Taken Off Life Support

Posted 3:09 pm, August 23, 2017, by , Updated at 03:14PM, August 23, 2017

LUZERNE COUNTY — A local musician and band manager severely injured in a crash in Florida last month has been taken off life support, according to attorneys for the family.

Janet Rains, also known by her stage name as Jane Train, was badly hurt in July when a tractor trailer hit the RV of Adrenaline Mob, the band she managed.

Rains’ mother also posted on Facebook Wednesday that she had died.

Police said the RV pulled off Interstate 75 near Micanopy, Florida for a flat tire. The band’s bass player was killed in the crash and six people were injured.

Rains was known locally as the lead singer of the band M80.

Local musicians held several fundraisers and established a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

