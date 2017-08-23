Blue Ribbon Stretch of Weather at Northumberland County Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP -- They call it the "Biggest Little Fair in PA." It's the 18th annual Northumberland County Fair near Sunbury.

The fair features free admission, free parking, and free entertainment.

“It’s nice. It’s a nice little get-together, gathering for everyone,” said Rita Adams of Sunbury.

There’s the usual fair fare with food, rides, games, animal exhibits, and sale items.

This year’s fair also boasts a near perfect weather forecast. Every day in the mid-70s, sunshine, blue skies, low humidity and no rain.

“We feel extremely blessed. The only bad thing is we have a lot of farmers that help here with the fair and the good weather means they want to go home and make hay, so it’s hard to get the help, but it is nice for people to get here, be able to enjoy the fair,” said Matt Reader, the president of the fair.

Our Stormtracker 16 team says there has not been a stretch of weather like this since April of 2016.

“I think it’s nice. Good fair weather, can’t complain about it, no rain. That’s great. It’s awesome,” said Joshua Unger of Grandma’s Homemade Apple Dumplings.

Those pulling tractors at the fair are pretty happy with the weather forecast, too.

“You don’t want to pull in mud, at least I don’t want to. The guys don’t mind, but I don’t want to pull in mud,” said Marie Hoyt of Berwick.

Organizers say the fair is outgrowing its current space and they’re looking for between 30 and 35 acres for next year.

And of course, they’ll keep their fingers crossed for more fair weather.

The fair runs through Saturday.