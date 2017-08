Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KLINE TOWNSHIP -- A woman in Schuylkill County pleaded guilty to killing her husband.

Court papers show Jane Schreiner pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Friday.

Police say she shot and killed her husband, Kenneth, during an argument last August at their home near McAdoo.

Schreiner is out on bail.

She is scheduled to be sentenced next month in Schuylkill County.