Using an App to Communicate at Little League

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — You are bound to run into someone who doesn’t speak the same language as you at an international event such as the Little League World Series.

Many players don’t speak the same language but the language barrier doesn’t mean they cannot become quick friends.

A lot of the teams bring along translators to help them communicate, but with smartphone technology like Google Translate, it doesn’t seem like the kids need any help talking to their new friends.

“In the first days, they were having troubles communicating with the people here because they don’t speak English and the people here don’t speak Spanish,” said translator Antonio Gonzalez.

Gonzalez traveled from Puerto Rico to translate for the Caribbean team at the Little League World Series.

But it didn’t take long for the young boys to find their own way to talk with new friends.

“The ladies here started the Google translator app to communicate with them,” said Gonzalez.

We asked Gabriel and Jesus from the Dominican Republic to try Google Translate out with us.

It’s easy to use; the boys speak Spanish into the phone and it’s quickly translated into English.

We asked them what they use Google Translate for. If you haven’t guessed it yet, they talk with friends and with girls.

“Without it, we would probably wouldn’t talk to any of the teams. We would just talk to the other U.S. teams that we know how to speak and we wouldn’t know anything about the other countries,” said Southwest team member Collin Ross.

Ross uses Google Translate with the other boys but he’s also learning a few phrases from his new friends.

“‘Que Paso,’ what’s up and ‘Como se llama’ what is your name? I try to teach them some English.”

The kids don’t even need to speak the same language to play the game. It could even be an advantage for some teams on the field.