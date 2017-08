Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACK CREEK TOWNSHIP -- A speeding driver caused a big rig wreck in Luzerne County.

Troopers say the driver was going too fast when they lost control of the tractor trailer on Interstate 80 near Conyngham.

The big truck rolled onto the guide rail just before 11 p.m. on Monday.

Both west lanes were closed for about 45 minutes while crews cleaned up.

State police haven't said if the driver will get a ticket after that crash in Luzerne County.