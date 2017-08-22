This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Bass, Salmon and Trout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll revisit some of our favorite fishing stories from the past year. We'll hit the Susquehanna River with the Hall's Fishing Frenzy contest winner in search of smallmouth bass, we'll head to Lake Ontario for king salmon with Strike King Charters, and we'll take in the opening day of the trout season in Wyoming County with the Mehoopany Creek Watershed Assocation. Don't miss this action packed show dedicated to fishing, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.