This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Bass, Salmon and Trout

Posted 10:15 am, August 22, 2017, by , Updated at 10:16AM, August 22, 2017

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll revisit some of our favorite fishing stories from the past year.  We'll hit the Susquehanna River with the Hall's Fishing Frenzy contest winner in search of smallmouth bass, we'll head to Lake Ontario for king salmon with Strike King Charters, and we'll take in the opening day of the trout season in Wyoming County with the Mehoopany Creek Watershed Assocation.  Don't miss this action packed show dedicated to fishing, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s