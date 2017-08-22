Danville lost their big running back Trent Hilkert but have every other starter back in house. Danville has all their starters back on defense led by Middle Linebacker Ken Cooper. There's experience at every position and the lasting memory of last season's D4 Championship game loss to Montoursville to use as motivation. Danville Super 16 Team #6.
Super 16 Team #6: Danville Ironmen
Super 16: 2017 Football Countdown Rankings
Danville Ironmen football preview
