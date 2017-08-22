Schuylkill Haven went 12-2 last season, losing to rival Blue Mountain 28-24, and then to Southern Columbia by a 20-5 score in the State Playoffs. The Kalyan Twins have graduated, but the Canes return the most talent of any local team, except for Southern Columbia. Kobe Brish, a highly touted Sophomore will the ball behind a very good offensive line. Lineman Tyler Jenkins, Nathan Reedy, and Joey Kocher are complimented by Tight End Austin Yoder and Linebacker Jacob Lukenbill. Still young, but gaining momentum game by game is Team #5: Schuylkill Haven.
Super 16 Team #5: Schuylkill Haven Hurricanes
-
Super 16: 2017 Football Countdown Rankings
-
Police Investigate Baby’s Death
-
Mike Marichak Mic’d Up At City Practice For Upcoming Dream Game
-
Man Injured, Shot Multiple Times in Schuylkill County
-
Flying Tires Damage Diner in Schuylkill County
-
-
Shikellamy Braves football preview
-
Game Day for a Great Group
-
Schuylkill Haven vs Tri-Valley baseball
-
Super 16: Team #12 Mt. Carmel Area Red Tornadoes
-
Tamaqua football
-
-
Schuylkill Haven baseball
-
Tamaqua Knocks Out Minersville in Schuylkill Softball Semifinals
-
Two from Schuylkill County Die in Lebanon County Wreck