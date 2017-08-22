Super 16 Team #5: Schuylkill Haven Hurricanes

Posted 11:08 pm, August 22, 2017, by

Schuylkill Haven went 12-2 last season, losing to rival Blue Mountain 28-24, and then to Southern Columbia by a 20-5 score in the State Playoffs.  The Kalyan Twins have graduated, but the Canes return the most talent of any local team, except for Southern Columbia.  Kobe Brish, a  highly touted Sophomore will the ball behind a very good offensive line.  Lineman Tyler Jenkins, Nathan Reedy, and Joey Kocher are complimented by Tight End Austin Yoder and Linebacker Jacob Lukenbill.  Still young, but gaining momentum game by game is Team #5: Schuylkill Haven.

