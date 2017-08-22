Storms Hit Little League World Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT -- The rain came throughout late Tuesday afternoon at the Little League Complex in South Williamsport.

Sometimes a sprinkle, sometimes a downpour that sent people running for cover.

Crews covered fields to keep them dry.

At Bricker's Famous French Fries, workers have been through storms here before. They know the drill.

"One thing we have to do is close the doors, shut off the hood system and the fryers, probably turn the fryers off. Turn the gas off,” said Randy Ruth.

He’s worked the stand at the Little League World Series for years.

"Around 11 a.m. they posted a tornado watch in the area, which isn't uncommon for this area, I found it's rare to get them here, but it's good to be prepared, especially with the kids playing ball,” said Lori Mankey of Williamsport.

That tornado watch in the area prompted a warning to vendors and volunteers to stay alert.

"We will make stadium announcements and try to make sure everybody is informed but really we encourage them to monitor their own alerts, their own devices,” said Little League spokesman Brian McClintock.

A 7:30 p.m. game between the Mid-Atlantic team and the team from New England was postponed because of the storms.

People say severe weather this time of year is not unusual but this seems to have been an especially stormy summer.

"It really does seem that way this year. It's been on and off all year long like this,” said Mark Jolin of Williamsport.

It was not all bad.

Between those rain storms, some more adventurous fans took advantage of the muddy hillside overlooking Lamade Stadium, shouting and sliding down and making the best of what Mother Nature threw their way.