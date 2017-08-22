× Sprucing Up Garfield Square in Pottsville.

POTTSVILLE — The city of Pottsville is sprucing up one the city’s well-known intersections.

People who drive through Garfield Square in downtown Pottsville may have noticed changes this week.

The city is working on a streetscape project in that area.

It started with tree removal. City leaders say the overgrown trees damaged the sidewalks.

“I hate to see the trees go but I realize they’re past their prime. It’s nice if they put new ones up, but if they don’t, it’s nice open,” said Pottsville resident Betty Kane.

Those trees will be replaced; the sidewalks, too.

The city will also be installing new curbs, lighting, and adding handicap accessibility.

The project is a part of a city economic development initiative to bring in more business and tourism to the area.

The project is only supposed to last a couple of months. Newswatch 16 spoke to people who say their main concern is how it’s going to affect traffic.

“Yeah, I’ve seen there has been a problem, traffic jams. It will be congested for sure,” said David Fegley.

There are people who say the traffic will be worth it if it means this key area in the city will be revamped. It holds statues that honor veterans in the community.

“It’s just a nice way to keep the town going and showing what happened and why they pay homage to this area,” Drake Bachert said.

The project is expected to be completed by Halloween if there are no delays.

It will cost about $368,000.