Shikellamy Braves football preview

Shikellamy begins the season as one of the teams were on keeping an eye on outside the Super 16 Countdown. The Braves went 6-5 last season and return some skill and quickness. Joey Folk, and Gabe Tilford combine for a very quick running back tandem. Quarterback Tate Krankoskie has Tight End Josh Kreiger and Wide Receiver Hunter Dodge as targets. Shikellamy should improve this season, with the goal of a District Championship being a reasonable one.