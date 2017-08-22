× Rollover Wreck on Casey Highway in Lackawanna County

ARCHBALD — A woman was taken to the hospital after rolling her car several times Tuesday in Lackawanna County.

It happened after 10 a.m. on the Casey Highway (Route 6) in Archbald.

A witness told police that the car may have popped a tire before going out of control, rolling, and ending up in the median. The driver was heading westbound.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.